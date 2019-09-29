A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in Brighton, officials said.
Police received a report that the female was struck in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Chiswick Road sometime around 3:52 p.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department.
The female was taken to a local hospital, Tavares said.
Her age and condition were unknown as of late Sunday afternoon.
No further information was immediately available.
