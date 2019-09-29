Sunny skies greeted about 25,000 people who took part in the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Boston, which kicked off Sunday morning at the Hatch Shell.

Participants met between 8 and 10 a.m. before heading off on either a 2- or 5-mile route by the Charles River.

This year’s walk raised about $1.7 million — just a bit shy of last year’s $2 million — though the organization will be accepting additional donations until the end of the year, according to Theresa Freeman, a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society.