Sunny skies greeted about 25,000 people who took part in the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Boston, which kicked off Sunday morning at the Hatch Shell.
Participants met between 8 and 10 a.m. before heading off on either a 2- or 5-mile route by the Charles River.
This year’s walk raised about $1.7 million — just a bit shy of last year’s $2 million — though the organization will be accepting additional donations until the end of the year, according to Theresa Freeman, a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society.
Proceeds from the walk will fund disease research and programs that support those living with the disease, Freeman said.
This year’s event included several attractions, including live musical performances and a “Garden of Hope,” where participants could plant pinwheels dedicated to cancer survivors or care-givers, according to Freeman.
“We try to create this supportive and celebratory event to let people know they’re not alone on their breast cancer journey,” she said.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer type in women, according to a statement about the event. An estimated 42,260 people will die from the disease in 2019, according to figures from the American Cancer Society.