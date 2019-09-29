Anthony Massetti, a 53-year-old man who is believed to be homeless, visited the victim sometime before the man was found unresponsive inside his home on Wilder Street around 5 p.m., officials said in a statement sent Sunday night. The victim, a 51-year-old man who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is believed to have attacked a Lowell resident who was found dead on Saturday, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled the man’s death a homicide, saying he was killed by blunt force injuries.

Officials believe Massetti, who was known to the victim, may have struck the man during an altercation.

Massetti, who is frequently seen around Lowell, has been known to travel by bicycle and is possibly in possession of guns, officials said. He has a tattoo that says “TONY” on his right bicep, a Rolling Stones lips tattoo on his right forearm, and a tatoo of a dragon on his left forearm.

The attack does not appear to be random, but civilians should not attempt to approach Massetti, since he may be armed and dangerous, officials said.

Anyone with information about Massetti’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200 or State Police at 508-820-2121.

The case is being investigated by the Middlesex DA’s office, Lowell police, and a State Police detective unit assigned to the DA’s office.

No further information was immediately available.

