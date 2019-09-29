Meet up with professionals and build new relationships at this casual after-hours mixer from referral organization BNI Innovation. There will be light appetizers and a cash bar. Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., Hopsters Brewing Company, 51 Sleeper St., Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

SEMINAR

Get interpersonal

Sharpen your interpersonal skills at this panel discussion from Suffolk University. Topics include motivating and engaging with a diverse range of teammates. Tuesday, 12:15 to 1:30 p.m., Suffolk University, 120 Tremont St., 5th floor Commons, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Networking for the Latinx community

Join a panel of Latinx and Hispanic local leaders and executives as they discuss work opportunities at this event from PTC’s Latinx Employee Resource Group, HOLA. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore PTC’s new headquarters after the panel. Tuesday, 5:30 to 8 p.m., PTC Headquarters, 121 Seaport Blvd., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

JOB FAIR

Bilingual professionals

Talk your way into a new job at this business fair for workers who speak more than one language from DiversityJobs.com. Employers present will include Amazon, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and the Museum of Fine Arts, as well as others. Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sheraton Boston Hotel, 39 Dalton St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Load your deck

Learn how to improve your “pitch deck”— the standard presentation given to potential startup investors— at this workshop from the Boston University BUild Lab. Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to get one-on-one feedback on their presentations. Breakfast will be served. Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Boston University BUild Lab, 730 Commonwealth Ave., Brookline. $50. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday

COMPETITION

Dinner & ideas

Cobble together a band of like-minded innovators at this dinner for MIT’s upcoming IDEAS Social Innovation Challenge competition. The event is designed to help competitors group into teams. Groups must be led by an MIT student but may include competitors from around the world. Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m., MIT Stratton Student Center (W20) Lobdell, 2nd floor, 84 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Meet other professionals

Build bridges over brews at this networking event from entrepreneurship website The Milli Blog. Thursday, 7 to 10 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday

HACKATHON

Smart money

Join this financial “hackathon”— an intensive, multi-day competition aimed at developing new technology— from Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Teams of up to six will compete in challenges aimed at improving mobile banking and customer efficiency and onboarding commercial banking clients. Friday, 6 p.m., to Sunday, 7 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

