Here are eight interesting things we learned from the piece that aired Sunday night, based on Whitaker’s mid-September visit with researchers.

“On Cape Cod this summer, shark sightings and beach closings were about as common as lobster rolls,” reporter Bill Whitaker quipped in the segment’s opening. (And don’t we know it: there have been dozens of beach closures this summer, according to a list compiled by Globe staffers.)

On Sunday, CBS’s “ 60 Minutes ” took an in-depth look at the ubiquitous presence of sharks off Cape Cod, and what it means for the people who live and vacation there.

1. There are now 25,000 seals living off Cape Cod — the main reason sharks are attracted to the area

According to the segment, when “Jaws” came out in the 1970s, there actually wasn’t a huge presence of sharks off Cape Cod — and with the post-movie shark craze, fishermen were hunting them.

However, great white sharks were given federal protection in 1997. Decades before that, in 1972, gray seals were also given federal protection — and the blubbery animals are among sharks’ favorite meals.

Now, about 25,000 seals call the shore of Cape Cod home, according to “60 Minutes.”

“White sharks are so close to shore because that’s where their favorite food is,” Whitaker reported in the segment. “More seals means more sharks, and that’s what worries the swimmers and surfers sharing the water with them.”

“60 Minutes” reporter Bill Whitaker (left) and Greg Skomal, the state’s chief shark scientist. Courtesy of ‘60 Minutes’

Greg Skomal, the state’s chief shark scientist, put it aptly during the segment: “This is the restaurant right here. These sharks have found the restaurant, and they’re waiting for the doors to open. And when those seals begin to leave the beach… It’s dinnertime.”

2. Viewers got an inside look at how sharks are tracked

A pilot locates sharks from a small plane, and then guides a boat captain to them. Researchers like Skomal then stand on a small plank off the bow of the boat, wielding a long pole with a dart and a tag at the end.

With a quick jab, the researchers can then lodge the tag on the shark’s body. Researchers then can track the shark’s tag, which pings nearby buoys equipped with acoustic receivers.

There are more than 100 of those receivers throughout Massachusetts, Skomal said.

3. That system helped researchers determine that Cape Cod is now one of the world’s white shark ‘hot spots’

The data from the tagging system has helped support what Cape Cod visitors and residents already seem to know anecdotally, since researchers regularly download data from the buoys to a tablet that shows each time a tagged shark swims by.

“Lots of white shark detections,” researcher Megan Winton said in the segment.

3. Mass. researchers have attached tracking tags to 200 sharks

“Skomal and his team from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy are trying to attach electronic tracking tags to as many sharks as they can, nearly 200 so far,” Whitaker said in the segment.

4. A shark can be feet from the shore — without people on the sand realizing it

A shark came within about 10 feet from shore off Truro. Courtesy of ‘60 Minutes’

In one terrifying moment, Whitaker pointed out that an 11-foot shark the team was following off Truro was only about 10 feet from shore.

“And if you’re standing there, you don’t know that shark’s there,” Skomal said, referring to the sand.

“No idea. She’s like 10 feet off shore!” exclaimed Whitaker.

“Yeah, that’s very close now,” Skomal said.

5. The tracking system has shed light on some key shark behavior

Apparently sharks are snowbirds, too.

Skomal said that based on the tracking work researchers have done over the past 10 years, they now know where sharks go when it gets too cold on Cape Cod: Florida and the Gulf of Mexico.

“They overwinter in these Southern climates,” Skomal said.

Some sharks move out into the open Atlantic Ocean, where they dive as deep as 3,000 feet every day — something that has puzzled biologists.

“There’s not a scientist on Earth that can tell you why they do that,” Skomal said.

He also said that researchers now know that sharks can live for more than 70 years. They also don’t begin hunting until their late teens.

Meanwhile, OCEARCH founder Chris Fischer, which tags sharks from Florida to Canada, said his team has found that the waters off Long Island are an important “nursery” for baby great white sharks — which are called “pups.”

6. Researchers say sharks aren’t really after humans

Despite a fatal attack last summer that killed a 26-year-old man from Revere, great white sharks rarely go looking to hunt humans, researchers said.

“We’ve got half the people on the Eastern Seaboard terrified about something that almost never happens,” Fischer said.

7. Still, they warn beach-goers to use caution

However, given last year’s fatal attack, there are now warning signs on beaches, medical kits available in case of such an attack, and beach closures nearly every day during stretches of the summer, leading to widespread attention over sharks in the area.

When Whitaker pushed Skomal about the fear that exists on the Cape — “You’re the scientist. But you also live here. And, you know, people are afraid” — Skomal responded by saying, “We can’t bury our heads in the sand when it comes to shark attacks.”

Skomal also said he instructs his kids to be careful when swimming in the water, telling them: “Don’t go out past waist-deep.”

8. A chilling photo comparison shows how sharks can mistake wetsuits for seals

A photo comparison shows that people in wetsuits look an awful lot like sharks’ favorite meals. Screenshot courtesy of ‘60 Minutes’ (left, Getty Images; right, JOE MAULT/ORLEANS CAMERA)

An exchange between Whitaker and Fischer about the low likelihood of a shark preying on a human led to a terrifying photo comparison that shows how the apex predators could mistake people for seals.

When Whitaker asked why people shouldn’t be afraid of sharks, Fischer responded, “Even though we dress up like their food and try to fool ‘em, they very rarely get fooled.”

“What do you mean, dress up like their food?” Whitaker asked.

“You ever seen what someone in a wetsuit looks like compared to a seal?” Fischer said.

The show then compared a photo of Devon Zimmerman, a wetsuit-clad surfer who had a close encounter with a shark earlier this month off Nauset Beach, and a seal on a rock.

The two struck a very similar image.