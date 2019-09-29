Two men were arrested in Palmer after a woman was stabbed in the neck Sunday evening, officials said.
Police responded to the area of School Street where they found a woman with “a serious laceration to the neck” around 6:03 p.m., according to a statement from Palmer police.
She was taken to Baystate Wing Hospital for her injury, the statement said.
A male suspect fled on foot but was apprehended a block away from the scene a short time later with the assistance of Monson police, according to the statement.
Another male suspect was arrested on scene by Palmer police, the statement said.
Advertisement
No further information was immediately available.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.