Set in nineteenth-century Concord, Mass., the story is based on many of Alcott’s own childhood experiences and relates the coming-of-age of four sisters who, with their mother, fend for themselves while their father is away during the Civil War. (The free-spirited character Jo March is based on Alcott herself.) The book has inspired a half-dozen movies, not to mention TV series, stage plays, and operas. It is seen as an early feminist tale — as much about sisterhood as it is about wartime sacrifice.

October 1, in case it’s not noted on your calendar, marks the anniversary of the original publication in 1868 of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved “Little Women,” the first American novel for young readers to become a classic.

In Alcott’s — and Jo March’s — honor, some memorable “Little Women” quotes:

■ “You are the gull, Jo, strong and wild, fond of the storm and the wind, flying far out to sea, and happy all alone.”

■ “Be worthy love, and love will come.”

■ “There are many Beths in the world, shy and quiet, sitting in corners till needed, and living for others so cheerfully that no one sees the sacrifices till the little cricket on the hearth stops chirping, and the sweet, sunshiny presence vanishes, leaving silence and shadow behind.”

■ “I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship.”

■ “Don’t try to make me grow up before my time.”

■ “I don’t like to doze by the fire. I like adventures, and I’m going to find some.”

■ “If I didn’t care about doing right and didn’t feel uncomfortable doing wrong, I should get on capitally.”

■ “I like good strong words that mean something.”

■ “I’d rather take coffee than compliments just now.”

■ “You don’t need scores of suitors. You need only one, if he’s the right one.”

■ “I am lonely, sometimes, but I dare say it’s good for me.”

■ “I want to do something splendid before I go into my castle, something heroic or wonderful that won’t be forgotten after I’m dead. I don’t know what, but I’m on the watch for it, and mean to astonish you all some day.”

■ “Have regular hours for work and play; make each day both useful and pleasant, and prove that you understand the worth of time by employing it well. Then youth will bring few regrets, and life will become a beautiful success.”

■ “The love, respect, and confidence of my children was the sweetest reward I could receive for my efforts to be the woman I would have them copy.”

■ “Money is a needful and precious thing —and, when well used, a noble thing —but I never want you to think it is the first or only prize to strive for. I’d rather see you poor men’s wives, if you were happy, beloved, contented, than queens on thrones, without self- respect and peace.”

