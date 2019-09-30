“Mystic Brewery has decided to discontinue brewing operations and intends to wind things down over the next few weeks,” the statement said. “During this time we will be celebrating what our brewery has accomplished by releasing some final batches, special beers, and selling off our beer archive as well as selling off all of our barrels to the public.”

The brewery, located at 174 Williams St., has been a Chelsea hotspot since 2011, Bryan Greenhagen, the brewery’s founder, said in a statement.

Mystic Brewery, a popular Chelsea beer destination, will serve its last drink Oct. 19, the brewery announced Friday.

Dan Spinale, an operations manager at Mystic, declined to say why the brewery is shutting down.

“It has been a wild ride from the first saison in 2011, through the barrel program highlights of Entropy and Ventus, and onto Voltage IPA and Post Apocalyptic Xanadu,” the statement said.

Greenhagen thanked customers for helping the brewery “change beer culture for the better in Boston and beyond.”

“We are sad to wind down our work here, but we are proud of what we accomplished and know in our hearts that the impact of Mystic will remain long after the doors are closed,” the statement said.

