Via Twitter, the Coast Guard had initially confirmed the three were missing around 2 a.m. Monday.

The Coast Guard identified the father as Mike Ryan and said he was found safe with his children, ages 5 and 6, after an anxious period in which several vessels were dispatched to look for Ryan’s boat.

Coast Guard crews rescued a 39-year-old father and his two sons in waters off Scituate after the trio failed to make it back on time from a boating voyage, officials said Monday.

“#Breaking: Overdue boater out of Plymouth, MA - 38 y/o male and two kids,” the tweet said. “Departed at 10 a.m. Sunday in a white 20-FT Wellcraft.”

During the ensuing search, the Coast Guard tweeted, a number of vessels provided assistance, including the MH-60 from Air Station Cape Cod, STA Cape Cod Canal, STA Point Allerton, and STA Provincetown.

Then just before 2:50 a.m., the Coast Guard tweeted out the good news that Ryan’s boat had been located.

“#Update The family and their boat have been located off Scituate, MA with no injuries reported,” the Coast Guard wrote. “A boat crew from STA Point Allerton is en route to tow the disabled Wellcraft to shore. The MH-60 will remain on scene until other crews arrive.”

The Coast Guard also posted video footage of the daring rescue on Facebook.

“A boater and his two sons were rescued this morning after being overdue from a fishing trip out of Plymouth, MA,” said a message posted above the video clip. “An air crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod located the boat and then recorded video of the rescue as a boat crew from Coast Guard Station Point Allerton took the family onto a 47-foot Motor Life Boat and towed the disabled boat back to shore.”

