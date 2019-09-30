#MBTA #OrangeLine : Delays of up to 10 minutes due to an earlier investigation of smoke on the tracks near Malden Station.

At 6:47 a.m. MBTA officials tweeted that Orange Line trains were running 10 minutes late due to an “earlier investigation of smoke on the tracks near Malden Station.” By 7:14 a.m., the delays had doubled to up to 20 minutes.

#MBTA #OrangeLine Update: Delays of up to 20 minutes due to a fire department investigation at Malden Station.



The fire department is on the tracks at this time and should be clear in a few minutes allowing service to resume. — MBTA (@MBTA) September 30, 2019

Officials also tweeted that the 6:25 a.m. train from Newburyport was expected to be an hour late due to police activity.

“Newburyport Line Train 154 (6:25 am from Newburyport) remains at Newburyport & is now expected to be 1 hr late due to police activity on the right of way near Rowley,” officials tweeted at 6:57 a.m. “Passengers should consider traveling to Ipswich for continued inbound service to Boston.”

Newburyport Line Train 154 (6:25 am from Newburyport) remains at Newburyport & is now expected to be 1 hr late due to police activity on the right of way near Rowley. Passengers should consider traveling to Ipswich for continued inbound service to Boston. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) September 30, 2019

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.