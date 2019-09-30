In a government sentencing memorandum, Assistant US Attorney George P. Varghese also recommended that Robert D. Chain pay the Globe more than $16,000 in restitution after the newspaper spent that much on “additional security expenses as a direct result of Chain’s threats.”

Federal prosecutors are recommending 10 months behind bars for the California man who pleaded guilty in May to charges that he threatened to kill employees of The Boston Globe, according to a Monday court filing.

Robert D. Chain left Federal Court in May after pleading guilty to charges that he threatened the Boston Globe and its employees.

“Chain terrorized the employees of The Globe newspaper,” said Varghese in the filing. “As described by the victims, employees feared for their lives just because they were doing their jobs.”

Chain, said Varghese, “deserves to be sentenced commensurate with his crimes.”

Chain is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

In a Sept. 27 court filing, Chain’s attorney, William D. Weinreb, recommended the court sentence his client to time served followed by three years’ supervised release that would include six months’ home confinement.

In a Monday e-mail, Weinreb said, “Mr. Chain deeply regrets his inexcusable actions and looks forward to the chance to apologize to the victims at the sentencing hearing.”

In about 14 calls to the Globe’s newsroom last August, Chain repeatedly vowed to attack journalists on behalf of President Trump, a Republican who has denounced news organizations as the “enemy of the people.”

Chain’s threats included: “You are the enemy of the people and we are going to shoot you all.” “You are the enemy of the people. We will hunt you down and kill you and your dogs.” “We’re gonna shoot you [expletive] in the head, you Boston Globe [expletive]. We’re gonna shoot every [expletive] one of you.”

Chain began calling the Globe on Aug. 10, 2018, and continued until the FBI’s SWAT team arrested him Aug. 30, 2018, at his Encino, Calif., home, where they discovered 20 firearms, including a semiautomatic rifle he had purchased in May 2018, records show.

Chain was indicted on seven counts of use of interstate and foreign commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person based on the calls to the Globe’s main newsroom telephone line. Court records include partial transcripts of his comments, which often included expletives and lewd language directed at Globe employees.

According to federal prosecutors, Chain also called writers at The New York Times, leaving “vicious and vulgar voicemails for them as well.”

Chain, 69, apologized for his actions in an August letter addressed “To those I have harmed.” In the letter, Chain said he could not believe he “said those hateful and disgusting things.”

“To the young people I harmed, I can only say, I am sorry,” Chain said in the letter. “I am sorry. I am sorry.”

John R. Ellement and Gal Tziperman Lotan of Globe staff contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.