The restaurant at the Country Club of Halifax was destroyed by fire Sunday night, fire officials said.

The Halifax Fire Department responded to 100 Country Club Drive at approximately 10:39 p.m. Sunday and found heavy fire coming from the rear of the restaurant and its roof, fire officials said in a press release.

No one was hurt in the 3-alarm fire, but Shanks restaurant “is a loss,” Halifax Fire Chief Jason Viveiros said in a telephone interview.