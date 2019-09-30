The restaurant at the Country Club of Halifax was destroyed by fire Sunday night, fire officials said.
The Halifax Fire Department responded to 100 Country Club Drive at approximately 10:39 p.m. Sunday and found heavy fire coming from the rear of the restaurant and its roof, fire officials said in a press release.
No one was hurt in the 3-alarm fire, but Shanks restaurant “is a loss,” Halifax Fire Chief Jason Viveiros said in a telephone interview.
“It was closed at the time,” he said.
The fire was contained to the restaurant and did not spread to the rest of the building, fire officials said.
Advertisement
Viveiros estimated that the fire resulted in “close to $1 million” in damage, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters from Kingston, Hanson, East Bridgewater, Bridgewater, Pembroke, and Onset also responded, officials said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.