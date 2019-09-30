“She was originally from the Netherlands,” said Amanda Alley, a spokeswoman for St. Ignatius parish.

A flower garden at Holy Trinity Church in Somersworth, N.H. was dedicated in memory of Wilhemina Wiegman, a former resident and parishioner who helped Jews fleeing Nazi persecution during World War II.

According to Wiegman’s obituary, she was born in Enkhuizen in the Netherlands on Feb. 23, 1928, and her family “sheltered a family of Jewish exiles from the German occupying forces throughout the frigid hunger winter of 1944-1945.” They called their home “Huize Elastiek,” which means “Elastic House” in Dutch.

“They called it the ‘Elastic House’ because it kept expanding with people,” Alley said.

After the war, Wiegman married a doctor in the Netherlands in 1957 and they immigrated to the United States two years later. They first lived in Worcester, where her husband did his medical residency, and then moved to Somersworth, N.H., in 1961. They had seven children and she was an active member of Holy Trinity parish for many years. (Holy Trinity parish is now part of St. Ignatius parish, according to Alley.)

In 1980, Wiegman and her family moved to Rochester, N.H. where she became an active volunteer with the Frisbie Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, according to her obituary.

Alley said 1,200 tulip bulbs were planted in the garden, which is located in front of the Sacred Heart Statue at Holy Trinity Church.

A plaque at the site states that Wiegman, “was witness to faith, hope, and love in a time of great darkness” and that the flowers were “a gift from the descendants of the Jewish families she hid in her home during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands.”

The dedication ceremony was held Saturday afternoon. “The weather was perfect,” said Alley. “It was beautiful.”

