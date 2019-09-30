On Saturday, Hurricane Lorenzo was classified as a very powerful category 5 hurricane, the strongest hurricane on record that far north and east in the Atlantic Basin, the National Hurricane Center said in a tweet. The storm is expected to hit the Azores islands in Portugal Tuesday night into Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

“We have large long-period swells from distant Hurricane Lorenzo that are propagating toward our waters along Massachusetts as well as Rhode Island,” Kim Buttrick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said.

Southern Massachusetts and Rhode Island beaches will be at high risk for rip currents Monday and Tuesday as Hurricane Lorenzo churns in the Atlantic, the National Weather Service said.

The hurricane’s maximum wind speed is 105 miles per hour, and the Azores are expected to receival two to four inches of rain that could cause life-threatening flash flooding in the western Azores, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Hurricane Lorenzo was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone but was still churning up most of the Atlantic Basin, Buttrick said. The storm is generating large swells that continue to build surf conditions and strengthen rip currents off of southern New England coasts, she said.

“Also be alert for dangerous rip currents as swells from distant Hurricane Lorenzo reach #SNE beaches,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet. “High astronomical tides may lead to pockets of minor coastal flooding through Tue, mainly to the most vulnerable spots.”

Eastern Plymouth, southern Bristol, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties in Massachusetts, as well as Block Island, Washington, and Newport in Rhode Island, are under the advisory. A high risk of rip currents means very strong rip currents will be present that pose a danger to anyone entering the surf, the National Weather Service said.

If someone is caught in a rip current, they should call for help and remain afloat but not tire themselves by trying to swim against the current, the National Weather Service said.

The rip currents are the only impact New England will see from Lorenzo, Buttrick said. However, after an usually dry month, Massachusetts will likely see more rain this week, she said.

“We have rain in the forecast for tomorrow, but tomorrow we’re only looking at a slight chance for showers in Boston,” Buttrick said. “The better chance is Wednesday with an approaching cold front.”

As of midnight on Sep. 29, Boston had received 2.16 inches of rain, 1.15 inches less than normal, according to data collected by the National Weather Service. Last September, Boston received 5.12 inches. And while nowhere in Massachusetts is currently in a drought period, the National Weather Service is monitoring abnormally dry areas, Buttrick said.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.