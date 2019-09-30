In a statement, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office confirmed the arrest of Anthony “Tony” Massetti, who’d been wanted in connection with the homicide of a 51-year-old man found dead Saturday inside a home on Wilder Street.

Anthony “Tony” Massetti, 53, shown in an undated photo, is accused of beating a man to death inside a home on Wilder Street in Lowell.

The specific charges brought against Massetti weren’t immediately available, but Ryan’s office has scheduled a 4 p.m. news briefing. The victim hasn’t been named.

Prosecutors provided details of the fatal attack in an earlier statement over the weekend, in which they sought the public’s help in locating Massetti.

According to that statement, “at approximately 5:09 p.m. [Saturday] Lowell Police responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive male located in his house. Upon arrival police found the victim on the floor with apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced dead on scene and the case was referred to the Office of the Medical Examiner who determined today that the cause of death was blunt force injuries and that the manner of death was homicide. Police have determined that Anthony Massetti, who is known to the victim, had been at the residence.”

Investigators, the statement said, “now have probable cause to believe that Mr. Massetti is allegedly responsible for striking the victim during an altercation that resulted in his death. ... Massetti is believed to be homeless and frequently remains in Lowell. He has been known to use a bicycle to get around and is possibly in possession of one or more firearms. Massetti has a tattoo of ‘TONY’ on his right bicep, Rolling Stones lips on his right forearm and a Dragon on his left forearm.”

The location of Massetti’s arrest wasn’t immediately disclosed.

“The preliminary investigation into this matter suggests this was not a random act,” prosecutors said in their weekend statement.

