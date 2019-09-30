The Escape Game 12:30, 1:30 p.m., 2:30, and 4 p.m. at the Lot. Teams compete to recover a breakthrough specimen and cure the world’s deadliest cancers. Participants will journey to a deep sea research facility where scientists have made a revolutionary breakthrough, just before an emergency evacuation. They will have 20 minutes to recover the Leapsinella luminex bacteria before it’s lost forever.

HubWeek is jammed with events and experiences in the Seaport, starting Tuesday. Here are some highlights for each day of the festival:

The Role of New Technologies and AI in Our Society 3:30 p.m., at the Open Doors Stage. A panel discussion featuring James Katz and Juliet Floyd of Boston University, and Arnaud Regnauld, Vanessa Nurock, Pierre Cassou-Nogues, and Gwenola Wagon of the University of Paris.

Advertisement

Rethinking the Planet’s Future 4 p.m., Pursuit Stage. Kristine Tompkins, UN environment patron of protected areas, chair of the National Geographic Society’s Last Wild Places initiative, president of Tompkins Conservation and the former chief executive of Patagonia, will be in conversation with Linda Henry, managing director of Boston Globe Media Partners.

How to Change Your Mind 5:30 p.m., Pursuit Stage. Michael Pollan, who reimagined dietary health, has now turned his focus to mental health. Bina Venkataraman, incoming editorial page editor of The Boston Globe, will join Pollan for a conversation on mental health, psychotropics, and other alternative treatments for coping, and the path toward a healthier perspective.

Wednesday

Women at Work 9:30 a.m., Grand Stage. Amy Bernstein, editor of the Harvard Business Review and co-host of the Women at Work podcast, sits down with Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John to talk about gender discrimination, wage gaps, interrupting male colleagues, and more.

Advertisement

Fixing Democracy 4 p.m., Pursuit Stage. Former Gehl Foods Inc. CEO, Katherine Gehl, and economist and Harvard business professor Michael Porter try to prescribe a solution to the fractures in equality and opportunity that exist in America. Both have spent their lives pursuing solutions to those problems and will work through them in conversation together.

Under an Arctic Sky 5:30 p.m., Icon Stage. Join photographer and explorer Chris Burkard for a first-ever Boston screening of this dramatic documentary. It follows six surfers who travel to a remote corner of Iceland in the dead of winter, finding beautiful waves, devastating storms, and the Northern Lights. Burkard, the film’s director, will stick around afterward for a meet-and-greet.

The Future of Food 8 p.m., Open Doors Stage. CommonWealth Kitchen executive director Jen Faigel focuses on reshaping local food businesses and she‘ll break down that process for listeners. As part of her work, Faigel focuses on scaling diverse food companies, reducing waste, creating jobs, and increasing access to healthy foods in local communities.

Thursday

The Cannabis Conundrum 9:30 a.m., Grand Stage. Distinct voices in the cannabis business come together to discuss health approaches, myths, trends, and smart ideas sprouting from the industry. The panel includes April Arrasate, CEO of Core Empowerment; Samantha Kanter, owner and operator of Dinner at Mary’s; Bob Broderick, founder of Uji Capital LLC; and Kim Napoli, director of diversity programs at New England Treatment Access and board member of the state’s Cannabis Advisory Board.

Advertisement

Realizing Your Potential 12:30 p.m., Pursuit Stage. A pair of women in leadership will talk about creativity, pushing boundaries, and the changing face of achievement. Esther Wallace is the founder and designer of Playa Sportswear and she’ll be joined by Hsiu Mei Wong, a member of the management team at PA Consulting.

Stop Selling Things & Start Telling Stories 2 p.m., Open Doors Stage. Tripp Clemens and Will Humphrey, respectively creative director and executive producer of advertising agency Windy Films, will discuss how brands can present their messages in different ways. Consumers, bombarded by traditional advertising, are increasingly rejecting it and as a result, building a connect can come down to shared values and common culture.

Silent Disco 7 p.m., Pursuit Stage. This fan-favorite event returns to HubWeek: Local DJs will churn out beats of your choice right into your headphones, and you’ll enjoy dancing alongside other attendees — even those listening to different tunes.

Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells. Felice Belman of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.