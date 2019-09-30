A Lunenburg reserve police officer resigned Monday following his arrest last month on a domestic violence allegations, Lunenburg police said.
Samuel Christensen was arrested on September 21 on charges of assault and battery, strangulation, and intimidation of a witness, police said.
Christensen was initially placed on administrative leave, but police said he offered his resignation on Monday.
“Members of the Lunenburg Police Department fully understand the gravity of Domestic Violence. Officers fully investigate all allegations of domestic violence and take the required appropriate actions.” the department said in a statement.
Christensen could not be immediately reached for comment.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com.
