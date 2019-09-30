On Sunday, she tweeted an emotional post showing her arrival at the station, and how she was greeted by colleagues who were already on board.

Meir, a native of Caribou, Maine, was the first woman from her state to reach space after her crew successfully docked at the International Space Station on Wednesday.

Jessica Meir worked most of her life to achieve this one dream. And now that it’s happened, she’s sharing her joy with the world.

“This is how it feels when in addition to your childhood dream being fulfilled by arriving to @Space_Station, you’re greeted by your Astro-brothers and sisters on the other side of the hatch,” Meir tweeted.

The joy on Meir’s face was palpable as she hugged fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who was already living on the station.

This is how it feels when in addition to your childhood dream being fulfilled by arriving to @Space_Station, you’re greeted by your Astro-brothers and sisters on the other side of the hatch. pic.twitter.com/mexDxMdWhd — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) September 29, 2019

For her part, Koch had tweeted an image Wednesday of Meir’s vessel rocketing through space, adding the caption: “What it looks like from @Space_Station when your best friend achieves her lifelong dream to go to space.”

What it looks like from @Space_Station when your best friend achieves her lifelong dream to go to space. Caught the second stage in progress! We can’t wait to welcome you onboard, crew of Soyuz 61! pic.twitter.com/Ws7tInY58P — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) September 25, 2019

Meir and two other astronauts were carried into space Wednesday on a Russian Soyuz rocket. The rocket lifted off as scheduled at 9:57 a.m. EST from Kazakhstan, according to NASA; after a six-hour flight, their spacecraft reached the station at 3:42 p.m.

At about 5:45 p.m, NASA said, hatches between the Soyuz and the station were opened, and the new residents were greeted by station commander Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos (the Russian space agency), NASA astronauts Koch, Nick Hague, and Andrew Morgan, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Luca Parmitano, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov.

The crew will be working on “hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science aboard humanity’s only permanently occupied microgravity laboratory,” NASA previously said.

Christina Kane-Gibson, who went to high school with Meir, previously told the Globe that Caribou is “abuzz” with excitement over the launch.

“Her yearbook quote said to take a spacewalk was her future goal, so for us, it’s showing people you can reach your goal,” said Kane-Gibson, the city’s events and marketing director.

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Alyssa Lukpat contributed to this report.