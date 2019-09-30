“They observed a male party, later identified as Michael Curry, 36, of Dorchester, laying in the roadway. The officers exited their vehicle and approached to render aid when they observed the handle of a firearm sticking out from the man’s front pants pocket,” the statement said.

Michael Curry, 36, of Dorchester, was arrested around 1:50 a.m. Sunday when officers on patrol saw him near 22 Floyd St., Boston police said in a statement.

Two men were arrested in Mattapan early Sunday for gun possession in separate incidents in which one man was found lying on a road with a gun in his pocket and another man discarded his weapon when officers approached him, Boston police said.

Boston police declined to say why Curry was lying in the road.

Curry was carrying a loaded .38-caliber Smith & Wesson, police said.

“Officers placed the suspect in custody without incident after it was confirmed that he did not possess a license to carry a firearm,” the statement said.

El Wade-Mason, 27, of Mattapan, was arrested later that morning around 3:09 a.m., police said. Officers found him outside 67 West Selden St. after they got reports of a person with a gun.

“Officers placed the suspect in custody without incident after recovering a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun with a defaced serial number which had been discarded by the suspect as the officers approached,” the statement said.

Police declined to say where Wade-Mason discarded the gun because they are investigating the incident.

Curry and Wade-Mason were set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. Curry was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, second and subsequent unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and being an armed career criminal. Wade-Mason was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

