Two men were arrested in Mattapan early Sunday for gun possession in separate incidents in which one man was found lying on a road with a gun in his pocket and another man discarded his weapon when officers approached him, Boston police said.
Michael Curry, 36, of Dorchester, was arrested around 1:50 a.m. Sunday when officers on patrol saw him near 22 Floyd St., Boston police said in a statement.
“They observed a male party, later identified as Michael Curry, 36, of Dorchester, laying in the roadway. The officers exited their vehicle and approached to render aid when they observed the handle of a firearm sticking out from the man’s front pants pocket,” the statement said.
Boston police declined to say why Curry was lying in the road.
Curry was carrying a loaded .38-caliber Smith & Wesson, police said.
“Officers placed the suspect in custody without incident after it was confirmed that he did not possess a license to carry a firearm,” the statement said.
El Wade-Mason, 27, of Mattapan, was arrested later that morning around 3:09 a.m., police said. Officers found him outside 67 West Selden St. after they got reports of a person with a gun.
“Officers placed the suspect in custody without incident after recovering a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun with a defaced serial number which had been discarded by the suspect as the officers approached,” the statement said.
Police declined to say where Wade-Mason discarded the gun because they are investigating the incident.
Curry and Wade-Mason were set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. Curry was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, second and subsequent unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and being an armed career criminal. Wade-Mason was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.
