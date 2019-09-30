A father and his two children who set off from Plymouth boat ramp early Sunday were briefly declared missing when they didn’t return from their trip Sunday evening, the Coast Guard reported. After a boat and helicopter search launched by the Coast Guard, the boaters were reported found safe early Monday morning in their disabled vessel off of Scituate.

The 39-year-old departed Plymouth with his children, ages 5 and 6, around 10 a.m. Sunday in their Wellcraft power boat, according to Coast Guard officials.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, the US Coast Guard Northeast District announced in a tweet that the Wellcraft had not returned and that Coast Guard search boats from Provincetown, Port Allerton (Hull), and the Cape Cod Canal were out searching for the boat. An MH-60 from Air Station Cape Cod was also involved in the search and just before 4 a.m., the Coast Guard announced that the family, uninjured, and their disabled boat had been located by the helicopter off of Scituate.