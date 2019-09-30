Police in Ludlow responded to reports of shooting early Monday morning and one victim there was taken to the hospital.

Ludlow Police and Massachusetts State Troopers responded to 911 calls for multiple gunshots heard on Old West Street just after midnight and found one person there suffering from injuries, according to a release from Ludlow Police.

Paramedics treated the victim and transported them to Baystate Medical Center, where their condition was unknown, Ludlow Police said.