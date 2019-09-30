Police in Ludlow responded to reports of shooting early Monday morning and one victim there was taken to the hospital.
Ludlow Police and Massachusetts State Troopers responded to 911 calls for multiple gunshots heard on Old West Street just after midnight and found one person there suffering from injuries, according to a release from Ludlow Police.
Paramedics treated the victim and transported them to Baystate Medical Center, where their condition was unknown, Ludlow Police said.
Police did not immediately say if they had identified a suspect in the shooting.
The Hampden County District Attorney’s office, along with Ludlow Police and State Police, were investigating the scene.
Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact the Ludlow Police Department at (413)-583-8305 or send an anonymous text to CRIMES (274637), type the word SOLVE, and then send information.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
