James White dove forward for a first down during the first quarter. Barry Chin/Globe StaffThe Patriots defense was all over Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on this sack during the first quarter. Barry Chin/Globe StaffJosh Allen scored after calling his own number on a short-yardage leap over the top of the pile in the third quarter. Barry Chin/Globe StaffJason McCourty broke up a pass intended for Bills wide receiver Zay Jones. Barry Chin/Globe StaffThe pass intended for Buffalo’s Zay Jones was intercepted by New England’s Patrick Chung after Jason McCourty broke up the play. Barry Chin/Globe StaffBill Belichick gave high-fives to his defensive players. Barry Chin/Globe StaffMatthew Slater was surrounded by his teammates as they celebrate his touchdown on a blocked kick in the first quarter. Barry Chin/Globe StaffBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was knocked out of the game after this collision with Duron Harmon and Jonathan Jones during the fourth quarter. Barry Chin/Globe StaffTom Brady yelled "Let's Go!" during pregame warm up on the field. Barry Chin/Globe Staff