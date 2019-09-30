fb-pixel
James White dove forward for a first down during the first quarter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
The Patriots defense was all over Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on this sack during the first quarter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Josh Allen scored after calling his own number on a short-yardage leap over the top of the pile in the third quarter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Jason McCourty broke up a pass intended for Bills wide receiver Zay Jones. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
The pass intended for Buffalo’s Zay Jones was intercepted by New England’s Patrick Chung after Jason McCourty broke up the play. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Bill Belichick gave high-fives to his defensive players. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Matthew Slater was surrounded by his teammates as they celebrate his touchdown on a blocked kick in the first quarter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was knocked out of the game after this collision with Duron Harmon and Jonathan Jones during the fourth quarter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Tom Brady yelled "Let's Go!" during pregame warm up on the field. Barry Chin/Globe Staff