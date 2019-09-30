The MBTA Transit Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to an assault with bolt cutters on a train in North Station earlier this month.

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding this man in connection with an assault on Sep. 2.

The alleged assault took place Sep. 2 at 6:35 p.m. on an inbound Orange Line train stopped at North Station, police said in a statement.

Transit Police are asking anyone with information about the man or the incident to contact them at 617-222-1050. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the MBTA See Say app or text 873873.

