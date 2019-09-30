The MBTA Transit Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to an assault with bolt cutters on a train in North Station earlier this month.
The alleged assault took place Sep. 2 at 6:35 p.m. on an inbound Orange Line train stopped at North Station, police said in a statement.
Transit Police are asking anyone with information about the man or the incident to contact them at 617-222-1050. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the MBTA See Say app or text 873873.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.
