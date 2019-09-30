A pedestrian was struck in the O’Neill Tunnel on Monday morning, snarling traffic on Interstate 93 and leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries, State Police said.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, provided details via email.

“At approximately 7:45 AM Massachusetts State Police units responded to the Route 93 southbound tunnel near Exit 23 in Boston for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle,” Procopio wrote. “The victim has suffered life-threatening injuries. How the victim came to be on the roadway is part of the ongoing investigation. Two lanes are closed at this time. No further information is being released at this time.”