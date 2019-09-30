HubWeek is jammed with events and experiences in the Seaport, starting Tuesday. Here are some first-day highlights:

The Escape Game, 12:30, 1:30 p.m., 2:30, and 4 p.m. at the Lot. Teams compete to recover a breakthrough specimen and cure the world’s deadliest cancers. Participants will journey to a deep sea research facility where scientists have made a revolutionary breakthrough, just before an emergency evacuation. They will have 20 minutes to recover the Leapsinella luminex bacteria before it’s lost forever.

The Role of New Technologies and AI in Our Society, 3:30 p.m., at the Open Doors Stage. A panel discussion featuring James Katz and Juliet Floyd of Boston University, and Arnaud Regnauld, Vanessa Nurock, Pierre Cassou-Nogues, and Gwenola Wagon of the University of Paris.