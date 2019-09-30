It was his first time at the beach this summer, according to an Instagram post by his family.

On Sunday Waters took a trip to Nantasket Beach in Hull with his family, and they posted photos of him scampering barefoot across the sandy shore and splashing in the water with his father.

Quinn Waters, a 3-year-old Weymouth boy who has been housebound while battling cancer, finally got to leave his home and visit the beach over the weekend.

The day at the beach was quite a treat for Waters, who was diagnosed with a tumor on his brain stem earlier this year and was unable to leave his home all summer. Whenever people stopped by to visit him at his Weymouth home, Waters could only interact with them through a window — which his family nicknamed the “Quinndow.”

Advertisement

Waters enjoyed visits by firefighters, police officers, and even some celebrities, including the Dropkick Murphys and Charlie Coyle of the Boston Bruins.

His father, Jarlath Waters, recently wrote a Facebook post in which he thanked everyone who visited the “Quinndow” this summer.

“Our fantastic friends, family and community have made Quinn’s months of isolation very, very special,” he wrote in the Facebook. “Quinn’s still got a long road ahead but he is healthy enough to come out of the house in small doses. Something we all take for granted. Feeling the grass or the sand beneath your toes.”

Waters was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in February, the day after his third birthday. Since then he “has gone through numerous rounds of chemotherapy, months of hospitalizations and a stem cell transplant,” according to his Facebook page, The Mighty Quinn.

His mother, Quincy Police Officer Tara Waters, said her son is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Oct 14 that will determine the next course of treatment. If nothing shows, he will be off treatment, she said.

Advertisement

Waters said her family also wants to remind the public about the “critical need for blood and platelet donations” at Boston Children’s Hospital blood donor center.

“Blood and platelets kept him alive during treatment, so that is our passion project,” she said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.