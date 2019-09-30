Doughty was also convicted of attempted arson, armed carjacking, kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Judge Timothy Q. Feeley sentenced Doughty, 41, following his conviction Friday on two counts of first-degree murder for the killings of Jennifer O’Connor, 40, and her fiance, Mark Greenlaw, 37, inside a home on Farm Avenue in February 2017, according to legal filings.

An Essex Superior Court judge on Monday sentenced Wes C. Doughty to serve two consecutive life sentences for a pair of brutal 2017 slayings in Peabody, records show.

Life without parole is the required sentence for adults convicted of first-degree murder in Massachusetts. Such convictions are automatically reviewed by the state Supreme Judicial Court.

O’Connor and Greenlaw were found dead in the Farm Avenue residence on Feb. 18, 2017.

Greenlaw died of a gunshot wound to the head, and O’Connor suffered fatal stab wounds to her neck and torso, according to authorities. Prosecutors described a crime scene that was so messy investigators needed X-ray equipment to determine the number of bodies in the home.

Doughty was the second man to be convicted in connection with the grisly killings. In 2017, Michael Hebb pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact of O’Connor’s murder. He also pleaded guilty to attempted arson. Both O’Connor and Greenlaw were killed in a home that Hebb shared with his uncle.

Prosecutors have said Doughty shot Greenlaw over perceived wrongs that Greenlaw committed against Hebb’s uncle. After that shooting, Hebb went downstairs to find Doughty inflicting unspeakable horror on O’Connor, officials said.

Prosecutors said Hebb watched as Doughty allegedly raped and stabbed O’Connor and slit her throat. Hebb later helped Doughty hide O’Connor’s body in the basement and took steps to light the house on fire, though the men ultimately aborted that plan, according to authorities.

Doughty had been charged with rape, but the district attorney’s office entered a nolle prosequi after Hebb asserted his Fifth Amendment right not to testify.

A nolle prosequi is a legal action taken when prosecutors decide not to pursue a charge or case. Prosecutors said that without Hebb’s testimony, they did not feel they could meet the burden of proof needed to secure a conviction on the rape count.

Prosecutors said Hebb sold crack cocaine out of the home for his uncle and that O’Connor and Greenlaw were planning to move in at the time of the murders. Hebb was given a sentence of up to seven years behind bars in 2017.

Doughty was captured in South Carolina in February 2017, six days after O’Connor and Greenlaw’s bodies were found. An arrest for panhandling at a busy intersection in Boiling Springs, S.C., led local deputies to discover his identity. The arrest came two days after he abducted a 64-year-old grandfather in the man’s Honda Accord outside a Middleton restaurant.

The carjacking occurred while Doughty was wanted in connection with the killings. The carjacking victim said Doughty tied his hands with a seat belt and threatened him with a small knife. Doughty drove to a liquor store in Boston, where the victim escaped, and Doughty allegedly drove off in his car.

Doughty was ordered on Monday to serve his sentence at MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole, records show. Hebb’s serving a 6-to-7-year term at NCCI-Gardner.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.