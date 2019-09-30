An Adams man was held without bail Monday during his arraignment for allegedly killing 32-year-old Stephanie Olivieri in Pittsfield in August, prosecutors said.

In a statement, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office identified the suspect as Tyler Sumner, 25, who was arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court on a murder count. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Prosecutors said Olivieri, of Yonkers, N.Y., was fatally shot Aug. 25 as she sat in a silver sedan near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and South John Street.