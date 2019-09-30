An Adams man was held without bail Monday during his arraignment for allegedly killing 32-year-old Stephanie Olivieri in Pittsfield in August, prosecutors said.
In a statement, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office identified the suspect as Tyler Sumner, 25, who was arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court on a murder count. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Prosecutors said Olivieri, of Yonkers, N.Y., was fatally shot Aug. 25 as she sat in a silver sedan near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and South John Street.
“Investigators believe that Ms. Olivieri was not the intended target of the shooting,” the statement said.
Harrington said in the release that she sends her “heartfelt condolences to the Olivieri family for their tragic loss.”
Harrington continued, “I am exceedingly proud of this investigation. It has been highly collaborative with excellent leadership from PPD. The tireless efforts of the investigative team in the pursuit of justice for Ms. Olivieri cannot be overstated.”
