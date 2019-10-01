A man who fled the state after he was convicted last year of abusing teenagers at a now-shuttered juvenile facility was arrested Tuesday in Brockton, according to Boston police.

Hermano Joseph, 28, of Randolph, was arrested near 17 Hamilton St. after a 10-month investigation by the U.S. Marshals Service, State Police, Boston police, and Brockton police, officials said.

He was one of four ex-employees at the Casa Isla residential facility on Long Island in Boston Harbor convicted in December, 2018, according to a prior Globe story.