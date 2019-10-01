A man who fled the state after he was convicted last year of abusing teenagers at a now-shuttered juvenile facility was arrested Tuesday in Brockton, according to Boston police.
Hermano Joseph, 28, of Randolph, was arrested near 17 Hamilton St. after a 10-month investigation by the U.S. Marshals Service, State Police, Boston police, and Brockton police, officials said.
He was one of four ex-employees at the Casa Isla residential facility on Long Island in Boston Harbor convicted in December, 2018, according to a prior Globe story.
“[T]he suspect fled the state after being convicted in Suffolk Superior Court,” a statement by Boston police said Tuesday.
Joseph was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including three counts of indecent assault and battery and three counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, Boston police officials said.
He also had warrants for armed car jacking and armed robbery, and was wanted for threats stemming from a 2013 incident, officials said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court.
