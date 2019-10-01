“A freight train passed through this area and during this the catenary line was damaged. The cause is under investigation,” Keolis spokesman Tory Mazzola said in an e-mail. “Amtrak, which manages and maintains this section of track, is on scene working to fix this. We anticipate having track 2 open shortly which will allow trains to pass and to minimize delays.”

Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the commuter rail system for the MBTA, said Amtrak manages the section of track where it occurred.

A downed wire near Canton Junction was disrupting service on Amtrak and the MBTA commuter rail Tuesday.

At 11:33 a.m., Amtrak had tweeted an alert stating that all trains traveling between Providence and Boston were stopped “due to overhead power issues.”

Advertisement

SERVICE DISRUPTION: All Trains traveling between Providence (PVD) and Boston (BOS) are now stopped due to overhead power issues. We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) October 1, 2019

At 12:51 p.m., Amtrak officials tweeted that the overhead power issue between Providence and Boston had been fixed, but “trains traveling through the area may experience a delay due to rail congestion.”

The problem delayed several commuter rail trains on the MBTA’s Providence/Stoughton Line. Officials tweeted that Providence Train 811 (11:25 a.m. from South Station) was running more than an hour and a half late, Providence Line Train 816 (9:20 a.m. from Wickford Junction) was more than two hours late, Stoughton Line Train 910 (10:40 a.m. from Stoughton) was more than an hour late, and Providence Train 818 (11:15 a.m. from Providence) was terminated at Attleboro because of the “significant service disruptions.”

Providence Train 818 (11:15 am from Providence) has been terminated at Attleboro due to significant service disruptions caused by a downed wire near Canton Junction. Train 820 (1:11 pm from Providence) is the next inbound train. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) October 1, 2019

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.