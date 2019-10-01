A mountain biker suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Boston-area hospital Tuesday afternoon, Beverly officials said.

“We were about 1 mile into the trail, 1/2 a mile off the trail,” said Beverly Fire Captain John Palm, describing the location of the incident.

The man was injured near Greenwood Avenue at 2:26 p.m. and flown to the hospital around 3:45 p.m., officials said.