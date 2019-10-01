Commuter rail passengers are facing delays across Greater Boston during the Tuesday morning commute, according to Keolis Commuter Services, operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail network.

On its official Twitter T commuter rail account, Keolis was reporting delays for a variety of reasons on the Needham, Worcester, Greenbush, Newburyport, Kingston/Plymouth, Providence and Lowell lines.

The delays were at least five minutes long and were blamed on a variety of causes, including speed restrictions due to rainy weather during the morning commute, a mechanical breakdown, signal problems, and police activity, according to Twitter postings around 7:35 a.m.