Commuter rail passengers are facing delays across Greater Boston during the Tuesday morning commute, according to Keolis Commuter Services, operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail network.

On its official Twitter T commuter rail account, Keolis was reporting delays for a variety of reasons on the Needham, Worcester, Greenbush, Newburyport, Kingston/Plymouth, Providence and Lowell lines.

The delays were at least five minutes long and were blamed on a variety of causes, including speed restrictions due to rainy weather during the morning commute, a mechanical breakdown, signal problems, and police activity, according to Twitter postings around 7:35 a.m.

For Lowell passengers, the commute was more problematic after the Train 300 rolled to a stop at the Wilmington station “due to a mechanical issue” around 7 a.m. Follow-on trains were reported to be at full capacity, according to the tweets.

“Passengers may experience some crowding,’’ Keolis tweeted.

