Boston police responded to a report of an assault and battery in progress at 15 Park Vale Ave. in Allston early Saturday morning at about 1:30 a.m., and a male victim was taken to the hospital, officials said.

Daniel Hollis, a sophomore at Emerson and a member of the men’s lacrosse team, suffered brain damage and will not regain consciousness, his family wrote on the website caringbridge.org .

An Emerson College student was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after getting into a “scuffle” early Saturday morning, according to his family.

The victim was found unconscious and bleeding from the head, police said. Authorities would not confirm his identity. No other details were released and no arrests have been made in the case.

Hollis’s mother, Jen Kelly, wrote that the incident occurred when Hollis and his friends were leaving a party and “were confronted by another group of college-aged boys.”

“Words were exchanged, pushing/shoving started, and in the scuffle, we believe Dan was hit and subsequently hit his head on cement/bricks as he fell,” she wrote. “He was brought to a local Boston hospital and was diagnosed with a blood clot on his brain requiring immediate surgery.”

Hollis was unresponsive when he arrived at the hospital and was placed in a medically induced coma, the website states.

In her latest update on the website, which was posted on Monday, Kelly wrote that Hollis suffered “extensive and unrepairable damage to large sections of his brain.”

“Due to the damage to his brain stem, he will not regain consciousness,” she wrote. “Additionally, there is damage to areas of the brain that control body functions such as breathing and his heart. He will not be able to sustain life, even with the aid of life support systems.”

Kelly wrote that the medical team will continue to keep him comfortable and pain-free, and that they will continue to post updates to the caringbridge webpage “as Dan’s journey nears its end.”

“Please continue to keep Dan in your thoughts and prayers,” she wrote. “We ask that you focus on the positive: his infectious smile, his goofy sense of humor, his love for music, hockey, lacrosse and most importantly his love for his friends and family. The positive energy is making it to him and surrounding him with love while he is still with us.”

According to Emerson College’s website, Hollis was from Mendon, graduated from Hopedale High School, and played goalie for Emerson’s men’s lacrosse team. His jersey number was 27.

“Out of respect for the family, we are unable to offer comment beyond what has been shared publicly by Daniel Hollis’ family,” Emerson College spokeswoman Michelle Gaseau wrote in an e-mail to the Globe. “The Emerson College community’s thoughts and support are with Dan’s friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

