A fisherman drowned after falling off the rocks into the water at Sachuest Point in Middletown, R.I., Tuesday morning, police said.

Middletown police responded to the Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge at 8:30 a.m. along with fire and rescue for a report that a man had fallen into the water while fishing, Middletown police said in a statement.

When they arrived, officers and witnesses were able to locate the man in the water and brought a rescue jet ski to him. The victim was taken to Third Beach and then to Newport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.