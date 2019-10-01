“We had a minor gas leak,” Moriarty said. “A contractor hit a service line going into a house. We just evacuated the houses until we checked them out to make sure there was no gas. Nothing was in any of the houses.”

Residents were evacuated from three homes near 20 Canton St. around 10:30 a.m., while Columbia Gas employees were replacing service lines, said Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty and Scott Ferson, spokesman for Columbia Gas of Massachusetts.

Three homes in Lawrence were evacuated Tuesday morning when a contractor struck a gas line, just four days after a gas leak forced hundreds of residents out of their homes, Lawrence firefighters said.

No residents lost power or gas, Columbia Gas said.

“The gas was off to the home because they were doing work, so within 10 minutes, the people in the homes to the left and right that were asked to leave their homes as a caution were returned,” Ferson said.

Lawrence firefighters and Columbia Gas responded to the scene, Moriarty said.

“It was a big nothing, really. Not even newsworthy,” Moriarty said. “I know everybody thinks it is because we just had a gas issue, but it was very minor.”

The evacuations followed a gas leak Friday in Lawrence that forced hundreds of residents to leave their homes. The leak was triggered by contractors who mistakenly closed a gas valve that had been mislabeled as a water valve. The closure pierced a gas line.

Lawrence residents are still recovering from an outbreak of gas fires and explosions a year ago, which caused more than 100 fires and explosions, killed one man, and displaced hundreds.

Michael Levenson, Emily Sweeney, and John Hilliard of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.