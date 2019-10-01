A Massachusetts US District Court judge ruled Tuesday that Harvard University’s admissions process does not discriminate against Asian-American applicants, in a blow to efforts to challenge affirmative action in higher education.

US District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled that while Harvard could tweak its admissions process with more training and monitoring, it is “very fine.”

The court “will not dismantle a very fine admissions program that passes constitutional muster, solely because it could do better,” Burroughs wrote in a 130-page decision.