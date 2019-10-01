In a letter to Judge Robert Drain of the Southern District of New York, Baker said, “Throughout the Commonwealth, I have met countless families whose lives have been ruined by the drug that the Sackler family made their fortune on. It has caused immeasurable harm to the infants and children who have lost a parent as a result of addiction.”

Governor Charlie Baker is opposing the imposition of an injunction that would stay lawsuits against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, saying the company is “responsible for much of the opioid crisis and the resulting devastation,” according to a Tuesday letter to a bankruptcy judge.

OxyContin is widely blamed for sparking the nation’s opioid crisis. Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy protection last month, as a part of a move to settle some 2,600 lawsuits — most from state and local governments arguing that the company concealed the addictive qualities of its opioid drugs as it assiduously marketed them to doctors and other prescribers.

The filing came after the company reached a tentative settlement with many of the state and local government’s suing it. Purdue Pharma said that restructuring the company would enable it to provide more than $10 billion to about half of the states.

In the wake of the Chapter 11 protection filing, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey accused the Sacklers of trying to protect their fortune and vowed to continue to pursue the “perpetrators” in court.

She characterized the filing as a scheme by the Sackler family to protect its money and evade justice for its role in the opioid epidemic.

In his letter, Baker said he supports Healey’s decision, along with those of 24 other state attorneys general, to reject Purdue Pharma’s settlement offer. Like Healey, he wants the Sacklers to pay from their own pockets.

Members of the Sackler family were paid more than $4 billion by Purdue from 2007 to 2018, according to court filings. Much of the family’s fortune is believed to be held outside the United States, which could hinder claims against the family.

“In 2007, Purdue settled a case based on similar claims that they misled the public about OxyContin’s addictiveness,” said Baker in his letter. “A decade later, they were still peddling the same falsehoods.”

The settlement rejected by Healey would not require any admission of wrongdoing, and would not do justice for those who have been lost to addiction, said Baker. Opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts have increased more than 500 percent since 2000, according to Baker’s letter.

“These families deserve to understand what Purdue and the Sacklers knew and what they did,” he said. “They deserve a full airing of the facts.”

A lawsuit brought by Healey has shown that at least 670 state residents prescribed Purdue Pharma opioids died by overdose, according to Baker’s letter.

He said the proposed settlement “appears to involve a cynical and calculated abuse of our nation’s bankruptcy laws” and that the settlement requires the “victims to be paid from the future profits of OxyContin, the very drug that caused the damage in the first place.”

“Such a resolution is not only counterproductive and perverse, resulting in more families suffering as their loved ones battle opioid addictions,” said Baker. “It would also mean that the Sacklers would get to keep the billions of dollars they have pocketed from past opioid sales.”

Jonathan Saltzman of Globe staff contributed to this report.