The Maine fire marshal’s office charged an 11-year-old girl with arson after she allegedly set two bathrooms on fire at her elementary school in Paris, Maine, Tuesday morning, State Police said.

The sixth-grader allegedly set the bathrooms on fire before 9 a.m. at Paris Elementary School at 4 Hathaway Road, State Police said in a statement.

“Investigators say paper products were set on fire at both locations. The fire on the main floor went out by itself, but moderate fire and smoke damage was reported to the bathroom on the lower level,” the statement said.