The next court date in the case is slated for Oct. 21 in Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, N.H.

The details in the case against Volodymyr Zhukovskyy , 23, were contained in a police affidavit filed in court in New Hampshire, where Zhukovskyy faces seven counts of negligent homicide. Court officials released the affidavit Tuesday after it was unsealed.

The West Springfield man who allegedly crashed his truck and attached trailer into a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in June, killing seven people, grabbed his backpack from his vehicle after the fiery crash and told police he was distracted by an iPad before the tragedy, records show.

The crash, which occurred June 17 in Randolph, N.H., caused an uproar after it came to light that RMV officials in Massachusetts previously failed to suspend Zhukovskyy’s license following an arrest in Connecticut for impaired driving. The then-Massachusetts registrar resigned, and another RMV official was fired.

According to the affidavit, one witness said that after the crash, he saw Zhukovskyy “take a backpack out of the truck and jog away from the truck.”

The people killed in the crash were Albert L. “Woody” Mazza, 59, of Lee, N.H.; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville; Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H.; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H.; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, N.H.

A previously released report on the crash by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said Zhukovskyy was high on drugs at the time of the incident and said he was reaching for a drink on the passenger side of his truck when the vehicle crossed the highway’s yellow center line and slammed into the motorcycles.

He also tested positive after the collision for an unspecified drug that rendered him incapable of driving safely, federal regulators found.

In the police affidavit released Tuesday, investigators said Zhukovskyy claimed he was distracted by an electronic device.

“It is noted Volodymyr Zhukovskyy claimed he was distracted or using [an] iPad to talk to his boss to discuss the scheduled load being canceled,” the affidavit said. “Volodymyr Zhukovskyy admitted to driving and using an amusement device and he was unable to stay in one lane due to using the device. It is also noted there were multiple calls taken by dispatch regarding the reckless operation of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.”

Another witness, Stephen Piwowarski, told authorities he saw Zhukovskyy driving erratically before the crash.

“Stephen said he remembered seeing dust being kicked up when . . . [Zhukovskyy’s] truck and trailer went over the shoulder and onto or near the soft shoulder area,” the affidavit said. “Stephen said the driver corrected this action. Stephen said the truck and trailer traveled into [the] east bound lane of the road on two separate occasions before the crash. . . . Stephen said the truck and trailer plowed into the motorcycles traveling eastbound on Route 2 and the truck and trailer continued to travel across the eastbound lane and beyond the shoulder and left the roadway traveling into the woods. The truck and trailer came to rest on the south side of Route 2, with the front of the truck resting just shy of the woods where it caught fire.”

