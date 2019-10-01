In a statement, police identified the suspect as Lynden Scott, 30. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer.

Boston police on Monday arrested a Brockton man on gun and drug charges after a foot pursuit when he fled his car following a stakeout at a Mattapan home, authorities said.

“The officers applied for and were granted search warrants for the target of their investigation [Scott],” as well as his vehicle and a residence on Wildwood Street, the statement said. “The officers performed a traffic stop after observing the suspect exit the residence and enter his motor vehicle. Upon seeing the officers approaching, the suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to flee but was placed in custody after a brief foot pursuit.”

Advertisement

Police searched Scott, the statement said, “and recovered a loaded 9mm Taurus PT111 handgun from a mechanical ‘hide’ inside the vehicle. The officers later recovered approximately 24 grams of crack cocaine from the suspect during the booking process. Officers simultaneously performed a search of the residence which led to the recovery of 8 suboxone strips, $629.00 in U.S. Currency along with other evidence consistent with the packaging and selling of illegal street drugs.”

Scott faces arraignment in Dorchester Municipal Court on Tuesday.

He’s charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and trafficking Class B drugs, cops said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.