State Police Detective Lieutenant William Coulter, a well-known figure in law enforcement who battled gang violence and led criminal investigations on the force over a career spanning nealy 45 years, has died after a brief illness, authorities said Monday night. He was 68.

“His passing leaves a tremendous void within the MSP family and beyond,” the statement said. “Detective Lieutenant Coulter was widely known in the law enforcement and charitable worlds, and, over the span of a State Police career that would have reached 45 years this November, earned the unwavering respect and admiration of countless people from all walks of life.”

Coulter, the statement said, joined the force in 1974 and “served in a variety of postings, including many years spent as an investigator and combating gang violence. At the time of his passing he was assigned to the Division of Investigative Services at General Headquarters.”

He had previously survived cancer and “more than once defied and overcame a dire prognosis,” the statement said. “Having done so, he was fiercely devoted to using his own experience to help and support a great many fellow patients, both inside and outside the Department.”

Time and again, State Police said, Coulter “shared his hope, strength, and advice with countless people battling cancer whom he had met or heard about — many of whom he sought out after learning of their diagnosis. As well, he was one of the leading forces behind the Cops for Kids With Cancer charity, which provides financial support to families of children receiving cancer care. His energy and dedication to this part of his life’s journey knew no limits.”

He was also a physical fitness enthusiast.

“He completed more than 150 marathons and 20 triathlons,” the statement said. “He was an annual participant in the Boston Marathon, including this year’s race, and organized participation among wounded veterans and MSP members, among others. In recognition of his physical toughness and devotion to training, the gym at State Police General Headquarters was named years ago in honor of William ‘Ironman’ Coulter.”

Services are still being finalized, according to State Police.

