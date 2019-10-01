Massachusetts State Police took a man into custody who allegedly walked into Boston College High School in Dorchester Tuesday morning and made threats before fleeing on foot, police said.

“A trooper located him and took him into custody and drove him to [Boston police] and turned him over,” said Dustin Fitch, a State Police spokesman.

Michael Caulfield, 31, of Braintree was arrested and charged with threats concerning the location of a dangerous item, trespassing, and disturbing the peace, a Boston police spokesman said Tuesday night.