Massachusetts State Police took a man into custody who allegedly walked into Boston College High School in Dorchester Tuesday morning and made threats before fleeing on foot, police said.
“A trooper located him and took him into custody and drove him to [Boston police] and turned him over,” said Dustin Fitch, a State Police spokesman.
Michael Caulfield, 31, of Braintree was arrested and charged with threats concerning the location of a dangerous item, trespassing, and disturbing the peace, a Boston police spokesman said Tuesday night.
Caulfield allegedly entered the school with two delivery persons and “made a comment about going to get a gun,” Boston police spokesman David Estrada said in an e-mail.
Caulfield was arrested on Morrissey Boulevard near the Dorchester Yacht Club, Estrada said.
He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in South Boston District Court.
