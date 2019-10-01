According to the event website, he’ll share the bill with several other celebs, including performers Carmen Electra and Tony Danza, “Dukes of Hazzard” costar John Schneider, and former pro wrestler Ted DiBiase, who plied his trade as the “Million Dollar Man” and enraged audiences with his villainous laugh.

Handlers for Wopat, 68, on Monday announced a slate of new tour dates for the actor and singer on his Twitter account, including a stop Nov. 16 and 17 at the Super Megafest Comic Con in Framingham.

Former “Dukes of Hazzard” star Tom Wopat is returning to Middlesex County to attend a Comic Con gathering, after admitting last year to accosting female cast members during rehearsals for a 2017 theatrical production in Waltham.

Framingham sits in Middlesex County, where Wopat previously encountered his legal trouble.

He was arraigned in August 2017 on charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and cocaine possession, after allegedly grabbing an adult female cast member’s buttocks during a Waltham rehearsal for a Reagle Music Theatre production of “42nd Street.” Police recovered cocaine from Wopat’s 1996 Ford Bronco at the time of his arrest, which forced him to bow out of the highly anticipated production.

Wopat initially pleaded not guilty, and his publicist later issued a statement saying the actor “firmly” denied the groping allegation and was taking time to address “his ongoing struggle with substance abuse.”

Authorities subsequently brought additional charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14 and two counts of accosting or annoying a person of the opposite sex, this time for allegedly targeting a 16-year-old female cast member.

Wopat at one point allegedly told the girl during rehearsal that “I’m a creepy old man” and also allegedly poked her stomach and hit her buttocks with his script, telling her, “Nice butt,” a police report said.

The entertainer ultimately resolved the case with a guilty plea to two counts of annoying and accosting a person of the opposite sex and received probation. He later said via Twitter that he would’ve been cleared at trial but his plea deal was “the way to close this case.”

Wopat earned a permanent place in the annals of television history with his star turn as Luke Duke in the long-running “Dukes of Hazzard” show and received Tony nominations for roles in “Annie Get Your Gun” in 1999 and “Catered Affair” in 2008.

His albums include “Wopat,” “I’ve Got Your Number,” and “Consider It Swung.”

Super Megafest Comic Con describes itself on its website as “New England’s Super-Fun Comic & Celebrity Pop Culture Fanfest celebrating Comics, TV, Movie, Sci-Fi, Wrestling and Rock & Roll! We feature incredible celebrity autograph signings and photo ops with guests! Scheduled celebrity Q & A Sessions and photo ops will be held throughout the weekend.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.