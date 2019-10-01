Here are some highlights for the second day of HubWeek. For a full list of events, go to www.hubweek.org/agenda.
Women at Work 9:30 a.m., Grand Stage. Amy Bernstein, editor of the Harvard Business Review and cohost of the Women at Work podcast, sits down with Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John to talk about gender discrimination, wage gaps, interrupting male colleagues, and more.
Fixing Democracy 4 p.m., Pursuit Stage. Former Gehl Foods Inc. chief executive Katherine Gehl and economist and Harvard business professor Michael Porter try to prescribe a solution to the fractures in equality and opportunity that exist in America. Both have spent their lives pursuing solutions to those problems and will work through them in conversation together.
Under an Arctic Sky 5:30 p.m., Icon Stage. Join photographer and explorer Chris Burkard for a first-ever Boston screening of this dramatic documentary. It follows six surfers who travel to a remote corner of Iceland in the dead of winter, finding beautiful waves, devastating storms, and the Northern Lights. Burkard, the film’s director, will stick around afterward for a meet and greet.
The Future of Food 8 p.m., Open Doors Stage. CommonWealth Kitchen executive director Jen Faigel focuses on reshaping local food businesses, and she will break down that process for listeners. As part of her work, Faigel focuses on scaling diverse food companies, reducing waste, creating jobs, and increasing access to healthy foods in local communities.
PETER BAILEY-WELLS