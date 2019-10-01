Here are some highlights for the second day of HubWeek. For a full list of events, go to www.hubweek.org/agenda.

Women at Work 9:30 a.m., Grand Stage. Amy Bernstein, editor of the Harvard Business Review and cohost of the Women at Work podcast, sits down with Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John to talk about gender discrimination, wage gaps, interrupting male colleagues, and more.

Fixing Democracy 4 p.m., Pursuit Stage. Former Gehl Foods Inc. chief executive Katherine Gehl and economist and Harvard business professor Michael Porter try to prescribe a solution to the fractures in equality and opportunity that exist in America. Both have spent their lives pursuing solutions to those problems and will work through them in conversation together.