September brought below-average precipitation for the first time in a while. Looking back, June, July, and August saw more rainfall than average, a reason many lawns looked so good all summer. September was quite dry, especially after some significant rain to start. This means that about half of New England now is considered drier than average. If this continued through October, we would end up with some drought conditions.

It’s October, and that means temperatures are going to continue their decline all month. We also will lose another hour and 20 minutes of daylight. There’s even a chance we could see some snow by Halloween, although most years that tricky weather would wait until November. Before we get too deep into what lies ahead, let’s talk a bit about the month just gone by.

September was quite warm over the mid-Atlantic states, and some of that warmth nosed its way into extreme coastal New England. Boston ended up with its 10th-warmest September ever, but toward the west and north it was more of a typical September. This will probably lead to a pretty good foliage season; I’ll have more on that in the coming days.

It was much warmer than average south of New England last month, but cooler in northern New England. NOAA

We did reach 90 degrees in September once, which is typical. There were a lot of clear days with plenty of sunshine. Unlike like last September, when the humidity was bad almost the entire month, this year we saw a few crisp mornings.

September was dry and warm across the area, with an average number of days with some rain. NOAA Boston

What’s ahead for October?

Unlike many other months that have seen a clear upward trend in terms of temperature, October is not as clear-cut. If we look at the warmest October on record, there are several of them since 2000.

Some of the warmest Octobers have occurred recently, but many others are decades in the past. NOAA

September has seen a clear warm uptick in the past decade. This increases the odds the ninth month of the year is going to be warmer than average. October could end up closer to average because the trend, while warmer, isn’t as steep.

The GFS model actually predicts fairly typical temperatures during the first half of the month. If the forecast below were to bear out, it would mean October is less likely to be a lot warmer than average. That is, unless the final couple of weeks really start to heat up. Remember, even a day in which temperatures are 10 degrees above average by the end of October still would not be very warm, only in the upper 60s.

The GFS model predicts fairly typical October temperatures for the first half of the month. WeatherBell

Drought this fall?

The folks at the National Weather Service are forecasting an equal chance of above- or below-average temperatures for New England. This usually means that we will end up pretty close to average, with no clear-cut extreme warm or extreme cold. This forecast also predicts wetter than average conditions, which would be welcomed after the dry September.

What else is on tap this month? Most areas away from the coast are going to see the first frost of the season, the higher terrains will probably have some wet snowflakes before November arrives, and many of us will be spending weekends undergoing the long process of cleaning up for winter.

Follow Dave Epstein on Twitter @growingwisdom.