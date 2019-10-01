“Most of the students here feel this wasn’t a case of letting in more Asian American students, but a case of letting in less Black and Latinx students,” Hylton said. “This was a good piece of news — to see the courts side in favor of affirmative action. I don’t think people would like to see a campus that doesn’t practice affirmative action because it wouldn’t be nearly as diverse.”

Speaking on Harvard’s main campus hours after the Tuesday’s ruling came down, Margaret Hylton, a sophomore, said most of the school’s student body seemed happy about the court’s decision.

CAMBRIDGE — Harvard students hailed diversity as crucial to the school’s fabric on the same day a judge in Massachusetts federal court sided with the Ivy League institution, saying it does not discriminate against Asian-American applicants.

Kai DeJesus, a Harvard freshman, concurred. She said as a Filipino student she doesn’t see the court’s ruling as a set-back for Asian-Americans.

“We have to celebrate the little victories. Harvard has reformed to take down a system that has historically disenfranchised minorities,” DeJesus said. “Fundamentally, I think affirmative action is about working against this politically-driven climate of disenfranchising brown and black students as a whole.”

Katherine Tian, a freshman, said campus diversity is critical, noting that she looked forward to leaving the echo chamber of her home in the Silicon Valley when she went away to college.

“The general way Harvard goes about [admissions] isn’t inherently bad as long as they are really careful,” she said.

Amy Carolus, a Harvard junior, said the goal of the university should be to have a student population comprised of people from different walks of life.

“It shouldn’t always be the most intelligent person, but a diverse person who can add to a growing cosmopolitan education system,” she said.

Bea Hannay-Young, a Harvard graduate student, said compared to her undergraduate studies in the U.K., Harvard seems very diverse in the best possible way.

“I am in favor of anything that diversifies the student body. Harvard can maybe seem scary or even unwelcoming based on the university’s extensive history, so anything that diversifies the campus is a positive,” she said.

Tevan Goldberg, who is in the graduate studies program at the Divinity School, said Harvard “has a duty to keep the school as diverse as possible.”

“They want to keep the campus as diverse as possible, and as far as I can see, they have good reason for their decision to include race,” Goldberg said.

Elsewhere, legal scholars called the Tuesday’s decision significant.

Lawrence Friedman, a professor at New England Law | Boston, said the court makes clear that Harvard’s policy “is not perfect” and that the school is relying on statistics in ways that the Supreme Court has not contemplated.

“I think the decision is significant if only because there are a lot of people who are waiting for it, and there was a lot of attention,” said Friedman, who teaches constitutional law, during a phone interview Tuesday night.

Friedman said Tuesday’s decision suggests that Harvard should consider itself to be under a continuing obligation to examine how it does admissions to make sure that it isn’t making decisions solely based on race.

“I would bet that this is going to be appealed to the First Circuit of Appeals, which means that as interesting as this is, it would not be the last word,” he said.

Friedman would not rule out the case making its way to the US Supreme Court.

Angela Onwuachi-Willig, who is the dean of Boston University School of Law, said the complaint in the case contained a direct attack on affirmative action and that it represented “first step to challenge the use of race in admissions.”

“The claim on Asian-Americans is a way of using a more sympathetic plaintiff to attack affirmative action,” she said.

She labelled the judge’s ruling “careful” and “quite significant.”

“It’s the right decision,” she said.

Like Friedman, she expected the decision to be appealed and wondered if the Supreme Court would accept the case.

In a statement, Matt Segal, legal director at the ACLU of Massachusetts, said “The reality is that racial identity continues to matter, in large part because of historic and continuing racial discrimination, both explicit and implicit, conscious and unconscious.”

He continued, “The Supreme Court has made clear, and today’s decision reiterates, that the mere consideration of race in order to achieve a diverse student body does not conflict with the principles of equal protection. To the contrary, it can appropriately advance compelling interests.”

Some advocates, like Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, welcomed the judge’s ruling. In a statement, Gupta said it confirmed what the Supreme Court has already upheld, that “affirmative action policies expand equal educational opportunity for all people of color, including Asian Americans, and are legal.”

“A broad cross-section of our society supports these goals, and we applaud the court for reaffirming the constitutionality of these policies,” said Gupta. “Our nation’s rich diversity is its strength. It’s in everyone’s interest for colleges and universities to ensure that students benefit from the diverse perspectives and experiences of qualified students from all backgrounds.”

Oren Sellstrom, the litigation director of Lawyers for Civil Rights in Boston, said Tuesday’s decision recognizes “that race-conscious admissions allow our schools to create vibrant, inclusive student bodies that bridge racial divides and cultivate greater cross-cultural understanding.”

“In today’s increasingly global economy, such diversity is critical for innovation and success,” he said.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @danny_mcdonald. Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.