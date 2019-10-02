On Wednesday morning Gross said the incident is being investigated by both the Boston Police Department and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office.

Daniel Hollis, a sophomore and a member of the men’s lacrosse team, is not expected to regain consciousness and “will not be able to sustain life, even with the aid of life support systems,” his family wrote on the website CaringBridge.org .

The alleged altercation that left an Emerson College student-athlete with a devastating brain injury early Saturday morning remains under investigation, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

“We’re working together on this one,” Gross said while taking questions from reporters at a “Coffee with a Cop” event in South Boston.

Boston police responded to a report of an assault and battery in progress at 15 Park Vale Ave. in Allston Saturday around 1:30 a.m. and a male was taken to the hospital, officials said.

The victim was found unconscious and bleeding from the head, police said.

Gross said he couldn’t comment further or say anything that could jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.

“It’s still an active investigation,” he said. “We’re going to let the investigation run its course, and whomever is responsible hope they’re brought to justice through that investigation.”

Gross extended his condolences to Hollis and his family.

“God bless him,” said Gross. “We wish him the best and hopefully we’ll get to the bottom of this soon.”

Hollis, a marketing communication major enrolled in the class of 2022, played goalie for Emerson’s men’s lacrosse team. His jersey number is 27.

Hollis graduated from Hopedale Junior Senior High School, where he played not only lacrosse but also ice hockey on a co-op team that included students from Hopedale, Milford, Millis, Douglas, and Whitinsville Christian School.

The coach, Greg LaBossiere, said Hollis was upbeat and friendly, and always brought a smile to the locker room.

“He was the ultimate teammate,” he said. “One of his strengths was bringing that positive energy wherever he went.”

LaBossiere said he has known Hollis since he was in the eighth grade, when he played junior varsity, and watched him evolve and become an assistant captain of the varsity team.

“It’s pretty tough on us,” he said. “We watched him grow up.”

LaBossiere said Hollis was a versatile skater who would play any position on forward or defense, “anywhere you needed him to play.”

LaBossiere said Hollis not only earned the respect of his teammates, but also players on opposing teams. “It says a lot about how he played,” he said.

Steve Bassignani, a local photographer who shoots high school sporting events, described Hollis as a “great kid.”

“He played two tough sports — hockey and lacrosse — and he didn’t have a mean bone in his body,” he said. He’d help anybody.”

Patricia D. Nicol, the director of athletics at Emerson College, echoed those sentiments.

“He was someone you wanted to be around,” Nicol said in an e-mail to the Globe. “He was energetic, always smiling, easy to coach and a great teammate. He saw limited playing time as a freshman, yet he was fully engaged as a supporting teammate and he brought energy and enthusiasm to everything that he did. He truly epitomized the qualities of an Emerson student athlete and represented the College with the highest degree of integrity. I am proud he chose Emerson and thankful he chose to be an Emerson Lion.”

Those who know Hollis have been reeling from the news of his injury.

Hollis’s mother, Jen Kelly, wrote on CaringBridge.org that Hollis and his friends were leaving a party early Saturday morning and “were confronted by another group of college-aged boys.”

“Words were exchanged, pushing/shoving started, and in the scuffle, we believe Dan was hit and subsequently hit his head on cement/bricks as he fell,” she wrote. “He was brought to a local Boston hospital and was diagnosed with a blood clot on his brain requiring immediate surgery.”

Hollis was unresponsive when he arrived at the hospital and was placed in a medically induced coma, the website stated.

In her latest update, posted Monday, Kelly wrote that Hollis suffered “extensive and unrepairable damage to large sections of his brain.”

“Due to the damage to his brain stem, he will not regain consciousness,” she wrote.

“Additionally, there is damage to areas of the brain that control body functions such as breathing and his heart. He will not be able to sustain life, even with the aid of life support systems.”

Kelly wrote that the medical team will continue to keep him comfortable and pain-free, and that they will continue to post updates to the CaringBridge webpage “as Dan’s journey nears its end.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.