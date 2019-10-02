A 19-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly having a loaded gun in the center console of his car, Boston police said.
Kyeshawn Avant was arrested near 52 Erie St. after officers pulled his car over, Boston police said in a statement.
Officers conducted a traffic stop because they noticed he did not have a front license plate, Boston Police Officer Stephen McNulty said.
“The officers had stopped a motor vehicle which was being operated by the suspect due to an equipment violation and were conducting their investigation when they recovered a loaded .380-caliber Kahr CW389 handgun from inside the center console of the vehicle,” the statement said.
Police searched Avant’s car because of a “combination of factors,” McNulty said.
Officers arrested Avant without incident, police said.
Avant was to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm, police said.
