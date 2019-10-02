Melissa Mestre’s body was found at 104 Providence Road on Feb. 2 at around 11:40 a.m. During the investigation, police determined that on Jan.31, Perras allegedly picked up Mestre from her home to drive her to Haverhill. During the trip, Mestre suffered from an overdose and died, the statement said.

Daniel Perras, 56, was charged as a habitual offender with improper disposal of a human body and destruction of evidence, prosecutors said in a statement.

An Easthampton man who allegedly dumped a 38-year-old Springfield woman on the side of the road in Westford last February after she overdosed in his car was indicted Tuesday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said.

Perras then allegedly drove off the highway into Westford, passing a fire station, and left Mestre’s body on the side of a residential street. Before returning to Western Massachusetts , he allegedly threw Mestre’s belongings off the French King Bridge in Erving, prosecutors said.

After police first recovered a woman’s body , they investigated her death as suspicious, due to its location on the side of the road, and because she was not dressed for cold weather, according to the statement.

The state’s chief medical examiner later identified Mestre through her fingerprints and determined her cause of death to be an overdose.

In the statement, Ryan said Perras “ . . . acted with complete disregard for Ms. Mestre’s wellbeing, travelling past a fire station where they could have received help, and then leaving her body on the side of the road.”

“Furthermore, the defendant’s actions to conceal the crime resulted in a lengthy investigation that left Ms. Mestre’s family without answers for months,” she added.

Perras was arrested Wednesday without incident at his home and was arraigned Wednesday in Middlesex County Superior Court, prosecutors said. Perras was held on $7,500 cash bail and is set to appear in court again Oct. 15, Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, said.

The investigation was conducted by the district attorney’s office, State Police, and Westford police.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.