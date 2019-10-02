Kraft, 78, has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution and has denied engaging in illegal activity.

In a legal brief submitted Tuesday night in Florida’s 4th District Court of Appeals, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office urged the court to reverse a lower court ruling that threw out the video footage captured in January at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Robert Kraft’s guilt in a pending misdemeanor prostitution case is “a virtual certainty,” and the warrant that allowed police in Jupiter, Fla. to install cameras in the spa where the Pats owner allegedly paid for sex acts passed constitutional muster, prosecutors argued Tuesday.

Advertisement

“Based on video captured by surveillance cameras police installed in the Spa pursuant to a warrant, Mr. Kraft’s guilt is a virtual certainty,” Moody’s office wrote.

Kraft’s high-powered legal team had successfully argued in a lower court that the video clips should be tossed in part because the warrant failed to instruct police on avoiding the filming of people getting legitimate massages, a legal principle known as minimization.

“That argument fails in light of the constitutional text, settled Supreme Court precedent, and the purpose of the Fourth Amendment’s Warrant Clause, which together require only that the warrant be issued by a neutral and detached magistrate, be predicated on a showing of probable cause, and be particularized as to the place to be searched and items to be seized. This warrant satisfied all three requirements.”

In May in Palm Beach County, Judge Leonard Hanser disagreed, siding with Kraft’s lawyers who had argued the warrant police obtained to secretly install cameras inside the spa was flawed.

While the “sneak and peek” warrant met several legal thresholds, it did not take the necessary precautions to protect the privacy of those receiving legitimate massages, the judge ruled.

Advertisement

“The fact that some totally innocent women and men had their entire lawful time spent in a massage room fully recorded and viewed intermittently by a detective monitor is unacceptable,” he wrote.

The cameras allegedly captured Kraft and 24 other men paying for sex at the Jupiter spa during a multi-day surveillance operation in January, shortly before the Patriots won the AFC title en route to their sixth Super Bowl championship.

John R. Ellement and Danny McDonald of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.